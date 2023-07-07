Golf
Watch: Ko's US Open derailed by 'mind-blowing' quadruple bogey

3:56pm

Lydia Ko faces a tough task at Pebble Beach after her opening round of the LPGA major literally went off-course early on.

Ko spent the majority of her first round at the US Open trying to make up for a quadruple bogey on the par-three fifth hole this afternoon.

The horror hole was largely due to Ko shanking her tee shot with a 6 iron, instantly prompting "fore" calls from spectators and resulting in one woman running away from the incoming ball.

The shot ended up in a hedge to the left of the green and drew immediate stunned reactions from commentators.

"That is an incredibly bad shot," one said.

"I can't remember when I've seen her hit a shot with an iron like that."

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 6.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 6. (Source: Getty)

Another suggested it was the type of shot you’d expect from a 15-handicapper.

"That’s the worst shot I’ve ever seen her hit with a 6 iron. Just mind-blowing, really, that she would make a mistake like that."

Ko eventually made the green, but after missing her first putt from 10 feet was left with a quadruple bogey.

The world number 3 golfer managed to rebound immediately after with a bird on the par-five sixth - her second birdie after opening the day with one - but bogeys on the 12th and 18th saw those efforts erased.

That meant Ko finished her round with a four-over 76, leaving her in a tie for 83rd and eight shots off leaders Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea and China's Xiyu Lin.

Fellow Kiwi Amelia Garvey unfortunately didn't go much better, finishing with a six-over 78 with three birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey.

Garvey is in a tie for 114th.

GolfNorth America

6