Watch: Ko's US Open derailed by 'mind-blowing' quadruple bogey

Lydia Ko faces a tough task at Pebble Beach after her opening round of the LPGA major literally went off-course early on.

Ko spent the majority of her first round at the US Open trying to make up for a quadruple bogey on the par-three fifth hole this afternoon.

The horror hole was largely due to Ko shanking her tee shot with a 6 iron, instantly prompting "fore" calls from spectators and resulting in one woman running away from the incoming ball.

The shot ended up in a hedge to the left of the green and drew immediate stunned reactions from commentators.

"That is an incredibly bad shot," one said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can't remember when I've seen her hit a shot with an iron like that."

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 6. (Source: Getty)

Another suggested it was the type of shot you’d expect from a 15-handicapper.

"That’s the worst shot I’ve ever seen her hit with a 6 iron. Just mind-blowing, really, that she would make a mistake like that."

Ko eventually made the green, but after missing her first putt from 10 feet was left with a quadruple bogey.

The world number 3 golfer managed to rebound immediately after with a bird on the par-five sixth - her second birdie after opening the day with one - but bogeys on the 12th and 18th saw those efforts erased.

That meant Ko finished her round with a four-over 76, leaving her in a tie for 83rd and eight shots off leaders Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea and China's Xiyu Lin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow Kiwi Amelia Garvey unfortunately didn't go much better, finishing with a six-over 78 with three birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey.

Garvey is in a tie for 114th.