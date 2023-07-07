Basketball
Pledger retires from basketball after return from cancer battle

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
4:22pm
Alex Pledger lines up a shot for the Southland Sharks.

Alex Pledger lines up a shot for the Southland Sharks. (Source: Photosport)

Alex Pledger is a man of few words but the key ones that he shared following the Southland Shark's final home NBL match of the season on Thursday night was, "thank you".

The towering Southland Sharks centre and former Tall Black announced his retirement, going out on his own terms after a feat he was fearful of not achieving following a stage two colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2021.

“Two years ago, I got some shocking and pretty unexpected news,” said Pedger after the Sharks went down 96-87 to the Canterbury Rams.

“I can't say enough about the franchise, the community, the city, the way you helped me and Bailee get through a very difficult time.

“If you'd have me, I'd love to consider myself an honorary Southlander.”

The 36-year-old made his return to the Southland Sharks this year, telling 1News last month it was, "like the first day of school".

"I was a little nervous and a little anxious before it," he said at the time.

Southland basketball have paid tribute to Pledger's impact to the Sharks by retiring his No. 35 jersey.

"It's very hard for us as an organisation to try and encapsulate what we want to with someone as special to us as Chief," Sharks coach Guy Molloy said.

"But we felt that the only thing that was appropriate to recognise his outstanding contribution to the sport of basketball but also us at Sharks Basketball was to put him in the most elite group possible.

"He will hang in the rafters of the Shark Tank every time we play."

