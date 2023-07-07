Health
1News

Farmers have burnout risk of 70%, new research reveals

10:31am

Farmers and farm managers have a 70% chance of burnout, according to new research from Massey University professor Jarrod Haar.

The report says that in comparison, chief executives have a 30% risk of burnout and in hospitality workers are just under 20%.

ACC say that in the past five years, the farming sector had nearly 150,000 new injury claims, a total cost of over $420 million.

Nearly 60% of injured farmers link their injuries to stress, and a quarter of them said it was a major factor.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, award-winning dairy farmer Jason Halford said at one point he was so burnt out he couldn't function.

"There's some pretty tough times out there in farming and you know, our East Coast friends at the moment and Northland will be really struggling heading into winter."

He says it's really important for farmers to talk about how they're feeling, especially with New Zealand's "just keep going" mentality.

"You're just on a treadmill everyday, working everyday and you really don't see it happening around you."

Halford said leading up to his burnout in 2018 his head was full of "no kind of answers".

"I was just never getting to an answer, I seemed to be constantly under pressure, sleeping poorly, and so you know I was probably a pretty average employer."

He said his advice for those who think they may be facing burnout is to "pick up the phone and talk to someone".

"You just have to be able to talk to someone and say 'hey this is what's actually happening' and going to your doctor, you know we're lucky we live in a country where 24 hours a day you can pick up the phone and you can phone someone and say hey I need some help."

On Monday, the Government announced at least $2.4 million to support the mental health of farmers and growers in cyclone and flood-affected areas.

Rural Communities Minister Kieran McAnulty said there had been a "challenging start" to 2023, with Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the North Island.

“During those significant weather events, the Rural Support Trust stepped up to provide critical response and recovery services to affected farmers, growers, and rural communities.

“Recovery efforts in these regions are ongoing and increased demand for wellbeing support is likely to continue, placing additional demand on Rural Support Trusts.”

New ZealandEmploymentHealthFarming

SHARE ME

More Stories

Anti-tobacco advocate says vapes an overall positive for public health

Anti-tobacco advocate says vapes an overall positive for public health

There's still concern that vaping has introduced a wave of new generation smokers 'going digital'.

9:06am

6:44

More than 1000 Te Whatu Ora midwives to receive 15% pay boost

More than 1000 Te Whatu Ora midwives to receive 15% pay boost

It comes amid a critical shortage in the workforce.

5:20am

Kids spending one-third of time after school on screens - study

Kids spending one-third of time after school on screens - study

5:00am

14:46

Parents should learn more about 'incredibly common virus' - doctors

Parents should learn more about 'incredibly common virus' - doctors

3:41pm

Students 'relied on' to fill midwife roster gaps amid shortage

Students 'relied on' to fill midwife roster gaps amid shortage

Thu, Jul 6

4:31

Mum of boy beaten in OT facility says he made shank to protect himself

Mum of boy beaten in OT facility says he made shank to protect himself

Thu, Jul 6

3:13

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Watch: New Las Vegas attraction lights up with dazzling displays

0:36

Watch: New Las Vegas attraction lights up with dazzling displays

25 mins ago

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

34 mins ago

US teen 'missing' for years was a 'hoax' - police

US teen 'missing' for years was a 'hoax' - police

51 mins ago

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

11:31am

Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

11:25am

Pacific Update: NFL stars visit, tragedy for PNG soldiers

6:56

Pacific Update: NFL stars visit, tragedy for PNG soldiers
1
2
3
4
5
6