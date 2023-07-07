Farmers have burnout risk of 70%, new research reveals

Farmers and farm managers have a 70% chance of burnout, according to new research from Massey University professor Jarrod Haar.

The report says that in comparison, chief executives have a 30% risk of burnout and in hospitality workers are just under 20%.

ACC say that in the past five years, the farming sector had nearly 150,000 new injury claims, a total cost of over $420 million.

Nearly 60% of injured farmers link their injuries to stress, and a quarter of them said it was a major factor.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, award-winning dairy farmer Jason Halford said at one point he was so burnt out he couldn't function.

"There's some pretty tough times out there in farming and you know, our East Coast friends at the moment and Northland will be really struggling heading into winter."

He says it's really important for farmers to talk about how they're feeling, especially with New Zealand's "just keep going" mentality.

"You're just on a treadmill everyday, working everyday and you really don't see it happening around you."

Halford said leading up to his burnout in 2018 his head was full of "no kind of answers".

"I was just never getting to an answer, I seemed to be constantly under pressure, sleeping poorly, and so you know I was probably a pretty average employer."

He said his advice for those who think they may be facing burnout is to "pick up the phone and talk to someone".

"You just have to be able to talk to someone and say 'hey this is what's actually happening' and going to your doctor, you know we're lucky we live in a country where 24 hours a day you can pick up the phone and you can phone someone and say hey I need some help."

On Monday, the Government announced at least $2.4 million to support the mental health of farmers and growers in cyclone and flood-affected areas.

Rural Communities Minister Kieran McAnulty said there had been a "challenging start" to 2023, with Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the North Island.

“During those significant weather events, the Rural Support Trust stepped up to provide critical response and recovery services to affected farmers, growers, and rural communities.

“Recovery efforts in these regions are ongoing and increased demand for wellbeing support is likely to continue, placing additional demand on Rural Support Trusts.”