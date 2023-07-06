Wellington Phoenix future-proof defence with tall timber

The Wellington Phoenix have put their faith in 18-year-old defender Lukas Kelly-Heald, handing him a four year deal.

The contract is the longest in the club's history and shows how highly rated the centre-back is regarded by new coach Giancarlo Italiano.

The teenager has become a regular figure at the heart of the Phoenix academy team and started in three of New Zealand’s four matches at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina alongside twin brother and goalkeeper Alby.

“We believe it’s the right time to invest in the future and give a lot of these young kiwi boys that are coming through the academy an opportunity,” Italiano said.

“For me, it was a no-brainer to give him a four-year contract. What I see off the park he's the ultimate pro and takes his game very seriously, and you can see that in his performances. He's very consistent which I believe is the cornerstone of any good player.”

Not only does Kelly-Heald hold strong technical abilities, his 1.98m frame will add some size to the Nix defence.

He's soon to be the tallest outfield player to wear Phoenix colours while he's the same height as previous tallest player, goalkeeper Reece Crowther.

Lukas Kelly-Heald in action for the New Zealand under-20s. (Source: Photosport)

"I think I've reached my limit in terms of height, I didn't quite crack the 2m mark," the teenager said.

"I like to think I'm more of a ball playing defender, I think my stronger attributes are playing out and I think my versatility can be utilised rather well I can play at the back or out wide if need be."

The left-footed defender will don the no.18 jersey, the same as one of his footballing idols and Nix legend, Ben Sigmund.

“It’s an honour. I’ve grown up in Wellington my whole life so it’s an amazing feeling to have signed, and to have signed for such a long time,” the teenager said.

“I wasn’t expecting such a young contract but it shows good faith in me, I think. It means there’s a lot of time to develop and learn.”

Kelly-Heald the third signing so far made by Italiano in his first few months in charge, following midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay and goalkeeper Jack Duncan.

The teen could make his first team debut as early as next month when the Phoenix take on Queensland NPL side Peninsula Power in the Australia Cup round of 32 match.