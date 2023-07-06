Six All Blacks named in All Blacks XV to face Japanese side

Six capped All Blacks will run out for the All Blacks XV in their first match of 2023 when they face a Japan XV in Tokyo on Saturday evening.

Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, Stephen Perofeta, Jack Goodhue, Folau Fakatava and Brett Cameron have all been named by coach Leon MacDonald to play this weekend with Weber named a co-captain along Highlanders loose forward Billy Harmon.

Fakatava and Cameron will provide cover for the side off the bench while the other four will start.

Ioane is included in a young pack that features Xavier Numia, Jermaine Ainsley and Ricky Riccitelli in the front row.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Quinten Strange make up the locks with Ioane, impressive Crusaders loosie Christian Lio-Willie and Du'Plessis Kirifi the loose forward trio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weber teams up with Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta in the halves while Goodhue and Alex Nankivell make up the midfield.

The back three is made up of Etene Nanai-Seturo on the left wing, Bailyn Sullivan on the right wing and Ruben Love starting at fullback.

MacDonald said he expected to Japan to come out firing against his recently-assembled squad.

"We are anticipating a huge challenge from Japan on Saturday," MacDonald said.

"They are a strong team and we know they have been preparing intensely for the next two matches."

MacDonald added the short build-up to Saturday's match played a role in appointing Weber and Harmon as his co-captains.

"It's about balancing the team with experienced players and emerging talent," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The players are all out to showcase their skills and strength as a team on the international stage.

"It's going to be an incredibly proud moment for the team and their whānau, especially for those players representing New Zealand for the first time."

Over in Mendoza, Argentina, All Blacks coach Ian Foster will announce his first team of 2023 tomorrow morning at 3.30am NZT.

All Blacks XV vs Japan XV, Tokyo, 8pm, Saturday, July 8

15. Ruben Love, 14. Bailyn Sullivan, 13. Alex Nankivell, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Brad Weber (co-capt), 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Quinten Strange, 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 3. Jermaine Ainsley, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Xavier Numia.

Reserves: 16. Tyrone Thompson, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 19. Cameron Suafoa, 20. Billy Harmon (co-capt), 21. Folau Fakatava, 22. Brett Cameron, 23. Sam Gilbert