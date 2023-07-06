Politics
Rates rise: How much more will you be paying?

26 mins ago

It's that time of year again, with homeowners across Aotearoa finding out just how much their rates are increasing.

Queenstown homeowners will be feeling the pinch, with rates increasing by more than 14% — the largest hike in the country.

Those in Christchurch will be rejoicing, however. The Garden City's seen the lowest rates hike across the city centres with a 6.41% increase on average — below the current inflation rate of 6.7%.

Here's a look at the rates rise across the cities:

In the Far North, where beautiful beaches are plentiful but services and infrastructure are lacking, rates have increased by 6.78% — slightly lower than the 9% rise initially proposed.

Further south, in the big smoke, Auckland is seeing a rates increase of 7.7% — the highest since the establishment of the Super City 13 years ago.

In Tauranga, households will be shelling out slightly less at 7.2%, including water rates. The council is currently run by commissioners, who say they've tried to keep rates down due to the rising cost of living. There could be pain in the years to come, however.

Napier saw a larger rates hike at 11.7%, adding to about $350 extra per year for the average household. The ongoing costs from the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has had a knock-on effect for the region and other communities across Hawke's Bay.

The capital has also seen a big increase at 12.3% on average for the next year. Significant investment in the city's infrastructure, such as water and transport, has been cited as part of the reason for the sizeable rates rise. It works out to an average of $8 per week for homeowners in Wellington.

In sunny Nelson, the region has an average rates increase of 7.2%, with the council blaming rising costs and severe weather events on the tighter budget. However, many residents will may a bit higher or lower, depending on the type of property, stormwater and flood protection, and wastewater charges.

The lowest rates can be found in Christchurch, with the Garden City seeing a 6.41% increase on average — below the current inflation rate of 6.7%. Mayor Phil Mauger said it's been months of hard work and tough conversations to reduce the burden on ratepayers.

In the resort town of Queenstown, rates have more than doubled Christchurch's at 14.2%. The council has acknowledged that while the increase comes at a difficult time for many, it was sensible to avoid potential larger increases in future years.

