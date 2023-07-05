Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

An Auckland man has been arrested over the theft of over two dozen Lego sets from an Albany store.

The Browns Bay man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a property on East Coast Road and faces charges relating to the 26 thefts.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says that the man stole a “large number” of Lego sets between 27 April and 1 June from a "large retailer in Albany".

“Police want to reassure our local retailers that we are working hard to hold these offenders to account, and this is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who are committing offending against businesses in our communities.”

The alleged offender will appear in North Shore District Court at a later date.

Sagar says that police are continuing to work alongside retailers to reduce harm and encourages anyone who has been the victim of thievery to contact the police and report as soon as possible.