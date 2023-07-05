New Zealand
Five youths aged 11-14 arrested over Napier burglary

9:24am
The youths were apprehended after an officer spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle used in the burglary.

The youths were apprehended after an officer spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle used in the burglary. (Source: 1News)

Five youths have been arrested overnight following a burglary on Napier's Marine Parade early yesterday morning.

The group, aged 11 to 14, face "further enforcement action for a number of alleged offences", police said.

The youths were apprehended after an officer spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle used in the burglary.

"Police say that the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee before it was successfully brought to a stop through the deployment of tyre spikes," a police spokesperson said.

"The group then fled the scene on foot before being arrested."

Police allege that the group were out to commit further burglaries when they were arrested.

"Our community deserves to conduct their lawful business without the threat of being a victim of crime," Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke's Bay area commander said.

"We're all in a tough spot with rising costs, and the impact of natural disasters.

"I commend our staff for their actions and I thank our community for supporting police."

