Antiques appreciator on roadie through the regions for valuables

If you're wondering whether grandma's pearls or your great uncle's coin collection could fetch a small fortune, you might be in luck.

Antiques appreciator Hamish Walsh is on a roadie through the regions on a quest for valuables.

"I'm a self-employed-type person. I'm not really good at being told what to do and I'm not very good at staying in one place," he told Seven Sharp.

The curio connoisseur's travels have taken him to Taranaki, where he's hoping to hook a big one.

Walsh has been in the business for more than 30 years doing house calls as a sort of doctor of the dated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's time on the water. Occasionally, you get a big fish. Occasionally, you get lots of fish. Sometimes you get no fish."

And while hopes are high, he's often the bearer of bad news.

"The good news is this is an Omega, the bad news it's had a hard, hard life. A bit like me," he told one customer.

He said the most valuable are usually not very interesting.

"A 1929 Australian penny is worth one cent, a 1931 Australian penny is worth one cent. A 1930 Australian penny is worth $10,000."

But if you're looking to get into the business yourself, Walsh warns there's "no school for antiques".

"The best way to learn is to lose money."

ADVERTISEMENT

Preferably safely.

"Robbed at gunpoint once. They took my phone, which is even worse," he said.

After raking in a successful haul, Walsh is now heading to Nelson.

"You're always looking for the next great thing."