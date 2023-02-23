Meet Klaksy: The Auckland artist working with Logan Paul and KSI

Two years ago, DMs from KSI and Logan Paul would've been a dream come true for Rushil Patel. Now under his alter ego Klaksy, it's just another day in the life.

Like many artists, Klaksy began simply sitting in the back of class doodling away, paying less attention than his mum would've liked.

After developing an anime-inspired style he was happy with, Klaksy set about direct messaging people on Instagram, with the hopes of finally getting a reply.

"I don't even watch anime, but I love the style so much. I try to add in my own little Klaksy touches. I guess if you think about it no one's fully original in this world, you just sorta take stuff from everywhere.

"I used to DM just hundreds of people each day asking if they wanted artwork and out of those hundreds maybe only ten would reply and only two would want something."

It was reaching out to YouTuber/Boxer KSI's manager which got him his big break designing the cover art for the single Locked Out by S-X and KSI.

"I remember just doodling in chemistry class and messaging S-X and his manager seeing if they wanted any revisions."

Klaksy waited for 27 days after sending through the artwork before seeing it released.

"The excitement in my heart, I was so happy. I made sure not to tell anyone though in case it didn't go through"

After gaining some traction on his Instagram, @klaksy.exe, one of the biggest 'pinch me' moments came out of the blue one afternoon, "I remember I was watching a video on YouTube and this notification popped up and it was from Logan Paul saying 'THIS IS AMAZING' in response to some fan art I drew of him. I screenshotted it and sent it to all my friends and we were all buzzing about it."

Rushil Patel is currently in his last year of high school, currently facing decisions about his future and whether Klaksy could one day become a full time job.

"Since I have Indian parents there's the stereotype that I have to do good in school. That's probably another reason i'm going to university. It's kind of an expectation. I'm happy to go as a backup.

"Even though I'm drawing in class I still have to get a good grade."

As for where the pseudonym comes from, Klaksy explained "it was midnight one night, I remember I couldn't sleep and just Klaksy came to me. I thought about it for a while and at like 1.30am I just got out of bed, changed my Instagram name and went back to bed. It was just this gibberish that came to me."