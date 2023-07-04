Darren Bazeley appointed All Whites coach permanently

New Zealand Football have announced Darren Bazeley has been appointed the All Whites' head coach permanently for the FIFA World Cup 2026 cycle as well as the under-23 side for the Paris Olympics next year.

Bazeley was named the interim coach for the All Whites in March following the departure of Danny Hay and quashed reports of Canada coach John Herdman replacing him.

Since then, he has coached the side to a win and draw against China (ranked 79), defeat against Sweden (ranked 23) and also oversaw the recently abandoned fixture against Qatar (ranked 58) following an alleged racial slur used against All Whites defender Michael Boxall.

Prior to that, Bazeley led the men’s under-20 team to the Last 16 at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2015, 2017 and most recently again in May 2023, producing consistently strong results at FIFA tournaments.

“I’m excited to be named All Whites head coach and can’t wait to officially get started," Bazeley said today.

“I’m proud of the progress we have made as a team over the last four international matches, which is a result of real collaboration between the coaching team and playing group to play a style of football that everyone wants to see.

“I have known and coached many of the players in this group for a long time so it will be a real privilege to continue on the journey with them to develop football in New Zealand and leave a legacy for the next generation.

“This is a hugely exciting time to be a football fan in New Zealand, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, consistent high quality international fixtures, and the Olympics and FIFA World Cup, should we qualify, in the next few years.”

Darren Bazeley speaks to his players ahead of the All Whites' friendly against Qatar. (Source: Photosport)

Bazeley has coached internationally since 2009, as well as domestically in Aotearoa New Zealand, the A-League and the MLS and as a player featured in over 500 professional games over an 18-year career including for Watford FC (283 games), Wolverhampton Wanderers (80) and Walsall FC (100).

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said Bazeley's appointment had followed an in-depth recruitment process.

“Throughout this process we always looked to prioritise someone who had a connection to the country and in turn the team, could collaborate with the organisation, as well as equally someone who had experience at FIFA tournaments and would enable the team to play a style of football that will empower them to reach their potential.

“While the appointment process took longer than initially expected it allowed us to test Darren in the role, and he proved to all of us he was the right candidate for the job.

“Darren has consistently delivered at age group level, received consistently positive feedback as the All Whites assistant head coach in previous campaigns and has stepped up seamlessly to the senior national team during his time as interim head coach, leading the team to positive results and performances against higher ranked sides.

“The feedback from the playing group, staff and organisation from both international windows has been very positive and proven to us all that the team will be successful under his leadership."

Bazeley’s first games as head coach will be the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifiers in August, followed by All Whites fixtures in the October and November FIFA windows.