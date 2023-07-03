League
Warriors' Curran handed breach notice after Aus court case

32 mins ago
Josh Curran.

Josh Curran. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors player Josh Curran has been handed a breach notice by the NRL after avoiding a conviction for the 2022 assault of a 16-year-old at a bar in court last week.

The lock pleaded guilty to striking a teenage fan at a nightclub in Port Macquarie in October last year.

Now, the NRL has handed him a breach notice following the case, suggesting he be suspended for two games and be fined $10,000.

He has also been asked to "engage and complete such education and training as advised by the NRL".

Curran already missed the Round 18 match against the Rabbitohs last week, and the organisation suggested that this game be counted in his suspension.

He will be able to return on July 16 for round 20.

Curran has five business days to respond to the breach notice.

