Thousands brave chilly weather to see Nelson light festival

Thousands are braving the chilly winter evenings for the Te Ramaroa light festival in Nelson which has taken over the city's streets.

Te Ramaroa event director Michaela Blackman said with 40 installations the festival is massive.

"We're in our sixth year and we're taking over the city".

The event is held every couple of years and is particularly unique because there's installations throughout the central city. A light exhibition called Bloom, which resembles a large vase of flowers, takes centre stage at the Trafalgar Steps.

The church cathedral has art projected onto it, while a trapeze artist performs on the hour.

"I think part of it is it's a free community event," Blackman said. "It's the middle of winter and it's freezing cold and they're outside. It's so much fun".

While many of the artists displaying their work are professionals, for some it's their first show. Around 30 students from Nelson Intermediate spent the last 10 weeks crafting their work.

The students put lights inside of tents which displayed various scenes like a campfire or football game. Teacher Sarah Johns said she was very proud.

"My skin was tingling as I walked around the corner and saw it in full flight. It was so cool".