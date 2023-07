Chris Hipkins chuckled this afternoon as Siri, a virtual assistant on Apple devices, interrupted him during his regular post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

The prime minister was talking about a number of upcoming health announcements when he said: "Sorry, Siri's just talking to me."

Hipkins laughed as he pulled his phone out of his jacket pocket and continued talking.

At the end of the media conference, Hipkins joked to media, "I'll take my phone and Siri with me."