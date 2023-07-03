Older man dies in house fire in Auckland's Glen Eden

One person has died following a house fire in West Auckland's Glen Eden last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the West Coast Rd blaze about 9.25pm.

"One person was located in a critical condition inside the property and was transported to hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, they have died this morning as a result of their injuries."

Fire and Emergency said the victim was an older man.

They said an investigation will be completed, but "at this time it is being treated as accidental".

The cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.