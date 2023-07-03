World
AAP

Men and dog stabbed in e-scooter brawl, three men arrested

48 mins ago
File picture of an Australian police car.

File picture of an Australian police car. (Source: istock.com)

Three men and a dog were stabbed during a brawl over an e-scooter at a home south of Brisbane.

The violence erupted when four men armed with knives demanded the residents of a Forrest Lake home hand over an e-scooter just after 5pm Sunday (local time).

The residents armed themselves with shovels before the violent confrontation erupted.

Three men were stabbed, one seriously, during the wild brawl and taken to hospital with puncture wounds.

A dog was also stabbed and needed emergency vet treatment.

Three men have been arrested as investigators call for anyone with dashcam or CCTV to to contact police.

