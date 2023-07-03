Business
1News

Major bank hikes one-year mortgage rate past 7%

54 mins ago
ASB - one of New Zealand's big Australian-owned banks - lifted its six-month and one-year rates to 7.25%, its 18-month rate to 6.95% and two-year rate to 6.79%.

ASB - one of New Zealand's big Australian-owned banks - lifted its six-month and one-year rates to 7.25%, its 18-month rate to 6.95% and two-year rate to 6.79%. (Source: istock.com)

ASB has lifted a number of fixed-term mortgage rates, including the key one-year rate past 7%.

ASB - one of New Zealand's big Australian-owned banks - lifted its six-month and one-year rates to 7.25%, its 18-month rate to 6.95% and two-year rate to 6.79%.

The rates will be higher for those without 20% equity.

Kiwibank followed by lifting some rates - its six-month rate is now 7.15%, its one-year is 6.89%, while its two-year (6.59%) and five-year (6.29%) rates have also gone up.

ASB is the first of the major banks to push the one-year rate past 7%.

According to Interest.co.nz, it's the highest one-year rate from a main bank since 2008.

The official cash rate sits at 5.5%, with the next update on July 12.

New ZealandEconomyBusinessCost of LivingProperty

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ sees fewest home listings for June since records began - report

NZ sees fewest home listings for June since records began - report

At the same time, it said there were more people searching for property online.

9:38am

4:31

Nigel Latta: The changing face of intergenerational wealth

Nigel Latta: The changing face of intergenerational wealth

Latta explains how parents are not leaving money to their children the way they used to.

6:00am

Greens' renters policy 'attacks landlords' - ACT

Greens' renters policy 'attacks landlords' - ACT

3:57pm

2:01

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

Sun, Jul 2

2:01

How comedian Leigh Hart launched his beer and chip empire

How comedian Leigh Hart launched his beer and chip empire

Sun, Jul 2

Petrol, public transport, prescriptions - big changes now in place

Petrol, public transport, prescriptions - big changes now in place

Sat, Jul 1

3:20

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Woman dies after hospital's delayed sepsis diagnosis

Woman dies after hospital's delayed sepsis diagnosis

44 mins ago

Fire 'ignites' in man's throat during voice box surgery

Fire 'ignites' in man's throat during voice box surgery

51 mins ago

Kiwi racer Shane van Gisbergen wins on NASCAR debut, as a fill in

Kiwi racer Shane van Gisbergen wins on NASCAR debut, as a fill in

54 mins ago

Major bank hikes one-year mortgage rate past 7%

Major bank hikes one-year mortgage rate past 7%

1:27pm

Michelle Williams wishes Destiny's Child were still together

Michelle Williams wishes Destiny's Child were still together

1:11pm

Australian man has arm severed in fireworks mishap

Australian man has arm severed in fireworks mishap
1
2
3
4
5
6