Major bank hikes one-year mortgage rate past 7%

ASB has lifted a number of fixed-term mortgage rates, including the key one-year rate past 7%.

ASB - one of New Zealand's big Australian-owned banks - lifted its six-month and one-year rates to 7.25%, its 18-month rate to 6.95% and two-year rate to 6.79%.

The rates will be higher for those without 20% equity.

Kiwibank followed by lifting some rates - its six-month rate is now 7.15%, its one-year is 6.89%, while its two-year (6.59%) and five-year (6.29%) rates have also gone up.

ASB is the first of the major banks to push the one-year rate past 7%.

According to Interest.co.nz, it's the highest one-year rate from a main bank since 2008.

The official cash rate sits at 5.5%, with the next update on July 12.