King Charles to meet US President Joe Biden next week

12:14pm
The 74-year-old monarch will host the US president at Windsor Castle on 10 July. (Source: 1News)

King Charles will meet Joe Biden next week.

The 74-year-old monarch will host the US president at Windsor Castle on 10 July, with the politician also set to sit down with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - who visited Washington DC. last month - again during his brief visit to the UK.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement: “The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July."

The meeting was also confirmed by the White House.

The president's representative said: "President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations."

The 80-year-old president previously met with the late Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in June 2021, but he opted to miss Charles' coronation in May, sending his wife, Dr. Jill Biden in his place.

President Joe Biden speaks from the White House after the Supreme Court ruling on student debt relief.

President Joe Biden speaks from the White House after the Supreme Court ruling on student debt relief. (Source: Associated Press)

A spokesperson said ahead of the coronation: "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our people.

"The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed that Biden had told Charles how much he and the First Lady enjoyed visiting the late Queen and added that he hoped to visit again soon.

The king then offered the president the opportunity to come to the UK for a state visit, which Jean-Pierre confirmed was accepted by Biden.

She said: "So they will see each other again very soon, they have a very good relationship, there are many things that they both care about, key shared values, key shared issues, that they want to continue to discuss like climate change."

Jean-Pierre added: "I do not have a timeline, I can't say when it will be but the president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to it."

