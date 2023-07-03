Entertainment
Gwen Stefani overjoyed with Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Gwen Stefani has admitted receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame "feels like a dream".

The No Doubt frontwoman was revealed last week to be among the famous faces set to be honoured in Los Angeles, with the likes of Def Leppard, the late Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pine and Christina Ricci also among the Class of 2024, and she's bowled over by the honour.

Gwen shared a photo of herself as a child on Instagram and wrote: “Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?! This feels like a dream [star emoji] !! thank u to everyone who made this possible [heart emoji] gx.(sic)"

In May, the 53-year-old singer gave a speech when her husband Blake Shelton received his star on the Walk of Fame.

Gwen said on stage: "The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream. And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."

And the blonde beauty admitted she and her sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and nine-year-old Apollo - who she has with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - "could not be more proud" of the country singer and 'Voice' coach.

In his own speech at the event, Blake paid tribute to Gwen, who he married in July 2021.

He said: "I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake."

Other stars set to be honoured as part of the Class of 2024 include Michelle Yeoh, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dr. Dre, and Gal Gadot, as well as Marvel boss Kevin Feige, and producer Chris Meledandri.

