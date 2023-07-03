New Zealand
1News

Good Sorts: Meet the Auckland man pitching in with local pups

5:00am

Most mornings after watching league, Grant Wallace heads out the door with a leash.

The 74-year-old West Aucklander - a top-rank rugby league referee many moons ago - wasn't allowed a dog growing up. The closest thing he had was a movie-star pup named Kelly.

In his mid-30s, he finally got to have his first pooch - her name - Also Kelly.

Years later, and for over a decade now, Grant's made himself well-acquainted with a kennel-load of local pups.

When Hadyn Jones caught up with him one morning, he was taking Tess for a walk... then it was Bella and Parker's turn... followed by a visit with Parker's brother Nix, and finally, a mosey around with Molly.

"I get so much pleasure out of seeing them enjoy themselves," he said with a grin.

Everyone on the street has gotten to know Grant, and parents of fur babies know how much he loves dogs - and what their love means to him.

"Their loyalty" is why he spends time with them, he said, "their love, their loyalty."

Watch the full story of Grant and his furry mates in the video above.

New ZealandGood SortsAucklandAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Youths off roof after 34-hour standoff at justice facility

Youths off roof after 34-hour standoff at justice facility

The stand-off with authorities began when several young people forced their way out of a unit at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri on Saturday.

5 mins ago

Strong winds could close Akl Harbour Bridge for most of Monday

Strong winds could close Akl Harbour Bridge for most of Monday

Waka Kotahi says the Harbour Bridge will close from 12pm to 9pm tomorrow due to possible wind gusts of up to 110km/h.

6:04pm

SH1 Dome Valley to reopen tonight after weekend closure

SH1 Dome Valley to reopen tonight after weekend closure

5:38pm

Teen offenders now on facility roof more than 24 hours

Teen offenders now on facility roof more than 24 hours

5:07pm

Youths spend night on roof of Auckland justice facility

Youths spend night on roof of Auckland justice facility

10:37am

Court docs reveal alert level vote on day of Whakaari eruption

Court docs reveal alert level vote on day of Whakaari eruption

Sun, Jul 2

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Youths off roof after 34-hour standoff at justice facility

Youths off roof after 34-hour standoff at justice facility

11 mins ago

The Ashes: Australia win 2nd Test amid boos on spicy final day

The Ashes: Australia win 2nd Test amid boos on spicy final day

34 mins ago

Nigel Latta: The changing face of intergenerational wealth

Nigel Latta: The changing face of intergenerational wealth

54 mins ago

Mick Jagger reportedly engaged to Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger reportedly engaged to Melanie Hamrick

5:00am

Good Sorts: Meet the Auckland man pitching in with local pups

2:15

Good Sorts: Meet the Auckland man pitching in with local pups

9:45pm

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō
1
2
3
4
5
6