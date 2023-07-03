Good Sorts: Meet the Auckland man pitching in with local pups

Most mornings after watching league, Grant Wallace heads out the door with a leash.

The 74-year-old West Aucklander - a top-rank rugby league referee many moons ago - wasn't allowed a dog growing up. The closest thing he had was a movie-star pup named Kelly.

In his mid-30s, he finally got to have his first pooch - her name - Also Kelly.

Years later, and for over a decade now, Grant's made himself well-acquainted with a kennel-load of local pups.

When Hadyn Jones caught up with him one morning, he was taking Tess for a walk... then it was Bella and Parker's turn... followed by a visit with Parker's brother Nix, and finally, a mosey around with Molly.

"I get so much pleasure out of seeing them enjoy themselves," he said with a grin.

Everyone on the street has gotten to know Grant, and parents of fur babies know how much he loves dogs - and what their love means to him.

"Their loyalty" is why he spends time with them, he said, "their love, their loyalty."

