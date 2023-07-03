Auckland woman missing for weeks, police 'concerned'

Police are appealing for the public's help in their search for an Auckland woman who's been missing for weeks.

Kayla Maree Pawa, 28, was last seen at an address in Birkenhead on June 12.

She was reported missing about two weeks later on June 27.

"Police are concerned for Kayla's welfare and want to ensure she is safe," a police spokesperson said.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen Kayla since 12 June, or anyone who has information on her possible whereabouts."

ADVERTISEMENT

Anybody who can help is asked to call police on 105.