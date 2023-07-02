Māori Health authority one year on, has it been a success?

Rā Whānau kia koe Te Aka Whai Ora, happy birthday Māori Health Authority.

But it's kaupapa Māori health providers who feel they're the ones who've received an early birthday present, with the new Māori Health Authority targeting money into the right places.

Carole Koha has been running mental health and addiction services, predominantly for Māori, for over 35 years.

She says there was a lack of support for kaupapa Māori health providers under the previous DHB models, but that they've already received additional funds since the health reforms one year ago.

"We have been provided with extra packages of care, to help relieve some of that burden."

She's confident it will significantly improve outcomes "if Te Aka Whai Ora set up adequatly in terms of funding, in terms of meeting the needs of the populations."

She says the establishing of a Māori Health Authority is "a dream come true for a lot of us."

Programmes like hers, and other community led initiatives are among some of Te Aka Whai Ora's early successes, according to Chief Medical Officer Rawiri Jensen.

"I think we can see tangible results now in terms of some of the programs that we're running."

He says blending a Māori lens into an incredibly "complex" system that is Te Whatu Ora has been challenging, but that he wants the new authority to be a "reliable, influential partner".

"I think the most important thing that we've learned in terms of Te Aka Whai Ora is the importance of working with and listening to whanau to hapu, to iwi. The aspirations and the commitment, the motivation of our people to be part of a better future."

Te Whatu Ora Chief Executive Margie Apa agrees that there are positive signs coming out of their first year in existence.

"Having Te Aka Whai Ora work and partnership with Te Whatu Ora has made a big difference," she says.

Both entities have partnered on areas like planned care, and the immunisation task force, as well as a review of breast cancer screenings, which Apa says has been a success.

"(We) identified some very practical things that we can do to improve Māori access, and Te Aka Whai Ora's working with us to not just provide challenge to Te Whatu Ora, but also solutions that come from Māori themselves on what will work best for them is really, really important."

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says the first year has given Māori a voice at the heart of our health system.

"(It) helps us realise that one-size-fits-all systems have failed in healthcare and health systems need to be much more open to the diversity of need that real people."

Her opposition counter-part, Shane Reti disagrees that there is much, if anything to celebrate.

"I was challenged to support the Maori Health Authority from day one when in their establishment documents, they said they would have no benefits for five years. That is not the expectations of Māori, that is not good enough. So I had reservations on day one. On year one, I've got even greater reservations."

He says an independent review, which is yet to be published, has shed a negative light on some early governance and finance issues with Te Aka Whai Ora.

Minister Verrall confirmed she's received a copy of the review, and is "considering it along with other ministers, including the associate minister of health, Māori Health. We have some questions about it and will be released in due course."