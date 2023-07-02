Politics
Greens' renters policy 'attacks landlords' - ACT

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
43 mins ago
ACT Party housing spokeswoman Brooke Van Velden.

ACT Party housing spokeswoman Brooke Van Velden. (Source: 1News)

The ACT Party has hit out at a freshly-announced Green Party "renters rights" policy, saying it "attacks landlords" and "paints them as bad people".

ACT Party housing spokesperson Brooke Van Velden made the comments today in response to the Greens' policy, which would introduce a limit on rent increases to 3% a year in most cases, and implement a landlords and property managers register and a rental warrant of fitness rules.

It would also ramp up the public housing build and implement a government-backed underwrite for community housing providers.

A renters' advocate says some landlords won't like the policy but it was ultimately "better for renters and landlords".

Speaking to 1News, Van Velden said landlords did a "good job to provide housing for other New Zealanders".

"This policy attacks landlords, paints them as bad people, we've got to stop that, stop dividing New Zealanders against each other."

Van Velden said tenants did need good homes but the Greens' policy would not build more homes.


"We're not going to get more homes if people don't want invest in building more homes. We've got to address that fundamental problem - why do we not have enough homes?

"We want to see it easier to consent more houses, get more infrastructure built."

Van Velden said rent control at a time of rampant inflation would mean there would be fewer landlords.

"That's going to make it harder for a renter to have an affordable home. We've got to allow for more investment and development."

National Party housing spokesman Chris Bishop said Green co-leader Marama Davidson had been "a disaster" as a housing minister "with record homelessness under her watch".

Davidson has been the Associate Housing (Homelessness) Minister since 2020.

“The Green’s so-called housing plan will do the exact opposite of what they claim. Rent controls on top of Labour’s removal of interest deductibility and the bright line test extension will mean landlords flee the market, reducing supply. Economists don’t agree on much but almost all agree rent controls like the Green’s advocate are counterproductive."

He said National's "Going for Housing Growth" plan would mean more homes "inside or at the edge" of cities, more infrastructure to unlock that land, and sharing the benefits of housing growth with communities.

“The Green’s economically illiterate proposals will make life harder for renters and should be thrown in the bin.”

Renters United president Geordie Rogers said the policies made sense and made things better for renters.

"We're hoping we'll see more political parties come on board and say that everyone deserves the right to a home, whether you're renting or owning.


Renters United president Geordie Rogers.

Renters United president Geordie Rogers. (Source: 1News)

"If you are renting a home out, it should be a home that you would want to live in. It should be a home that is warm, dry, safe and healthy. We need meaningful enforcement that uphold the rights of renters. It shouldn't be a renter's responsibility to make sure their home is healthy... the Government does need to step in and use their powers to make sure that the homes people are profiting from are also healthy."

He believed some landlords would not like the policy.

"This policy is very much in line with what's in other countries. Those other countries have very happy landlords, they have consistent income, they have long security of tenure with their renters, which means there are [fewer] ups and downs through their [rental] income, they're able to pay off their mortgages... ultimately this is better for renters and landlords.

"There will be some landlords who are just out to make a profit and don't necessarily invest in... the properties that they're supposed to be maintaining, who will be upset by this policy.

"Our message to people who are upset with the idea that they have to provide a healthy home, is that you should not be providing a home at all."

Housing Minister Megan Woods said Labour had already begun "making substantial improvements for renters", including rental standards and limits on rent rises.

It also included a "massive public house building programme" that would continue under a re-elected Labour Government, she said.

"Much of what the Greens are proposing is also underway, including the use of more offsite manufacturing and enabling more affordable homes.

"Labour will release its housing policy before the election."

