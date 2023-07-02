Cold blast sees snow and road closures

A cold wintry blast is continuing to affect parts of the country, with snow, weather warnings and some roads closed.

MetService said the strong southwest flow was expected to last through to Monday morning.

The forecaster posted strong wind warnings or watches for Hawke's Bay and Tararua, Marlborough, Nelson, the Canterbury high country, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland, and Stewart Island. While NIWA warned areas experiencing strong winds could see power cuts.

Heavy snow warnings were issued by MetService for Central Otago, the Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island, and Fiordland about and south of Doubtful Sound, lasting into Monday in some places.

Drivers were warned to take extra care on the roads and Waka Kotahi said severe weather had closed some highways: SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston, SH87 Kyeburn to Outram, SH93 Clinton to Mataura, and SH94 Te Anau to Milford.

In the North Island, MetService warned travellers using the Desert Road (SH1) it could be affected by snow into Sunday night.

And in the South, road snowfall warnings were given for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1), Crown Range Road and the Milford Road.

Heavy Rain could also be on the horizon for Southland and Clutha, with a weather watch posted by MetService for Monday.

