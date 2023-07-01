New Zealand
Six offenders escape onto roof of youth justice facility

52 mins ago
It is the second time within a week that young people have escaped a justice facility and climbed onto a roof.

It is the second time within a week that young people have escaped a justice facility and climbed onto a roof. (Source: 1News)

Six young offenders have escaped a South Auckland justice facility and climbed onto its roof this afternoon, Oranga Tamariki has confirmed.

Deputy chief executive Mike Bush said the Korowai Manaaki youth justice facility in Wiri saw six youth "force their way out of a unit" and access a roof area in the facility.

The Korowai Manaaki youth justice centre in South Auckland.

The Korowai Manaaki youth justice centre in South Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

"Police and FENZ are on-site and helping Oranga Tamariki staff resolve this incident," he said.

Police confirmed they were assisting with the incident and were alerted to the scene at 12.40pm.

It's the second group to escape from an Oranga Tamariki-run facility within a week.

A similar event unfolded last Saturday when five youth escaped from Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Christchurch and climbed onto its roof.

