New Zealand
1News

Offenders down from youth justice facility roof after escaping yesterday

9:32am

Four young offenders who spent last night sheltered in a roof cavity after escaping their unit at a youth justice facility are in police custody.

After more than 24 hours following their escape, all five youths are down from the Rolleston facility's roof.

One of them came down after the initial incident.

"The remaining four young people were assisted down from the roof safely by Police using a ladder at about 10.45 this morning," Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said.

"This was a serious situation that was managed with extreme caution, we acknowledge the significant support from Police."

One staff member was injured during the incident, being treated at Christchurch Hospital with a broken wrist.

Bush said there was no threat to public safety and he will be reviewing the events.

The youth facility is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand and the only one in the South Island.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

National promises limits on judge discretion in sentencing

National promises limits on judge discretion in sentencing

If elected, it would rewrite the Sentencing Act to impose a maximum sentence discount of 40%, regardless of how many mitigating factors there were.

2 mins ago

Fans allegedly threatened with machete after Super Rugby final in Hamilton

Fans allegedly threatened with machete after Super Rugby final in Hamilton

Three youths have been arrested after a spate of aggravated robberies in the city last night.

10:10am

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

9:50am

Petrol becoming a privilege for New Zealand's most vulnerable

Petrol becoming a privilege for New Zealand's most vulnerable

6:00am

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

6:34pm

2:08

Matiu Ratana's younger brother speaks of grief, anger over his death

Matiu Ratana's younger brother speaks of grief, anger over his death

6:22pm

2:49

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Five offenders escape youth justice facility in Christchurch

Five offenders escape youth justice facility in Christchurch

4:09pm

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

National promises limits on judge discretion in sentencing

National promises limits on judge discretion in sentencing

17 mins ago

Shared interests or shared values? Expert on Hipkins China trip

12:31

Shared interests or shared values? Expert on Hipkins China trip

38 mins ago

Lewis Capaldi has audience help him finish Glastonbury set

1:23

Lewis Capaldi has audience help him finish Glastonbury set

11:25am

Section of SH2 closed after man found injured in Wairarapa

Section of SH2 closed after man found injured in Wairarapa

11:05am

Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded

0:59

Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded

10:35am

Concerns for Palmerston North woman missing since Thursday

Concerns for Palmerston North woman missing since Thursday
1
2
3
4
5
6