Offenders down from youth justice facility roof after escaping yesterday

Four young offenders who spent last night sheltered in a roof cavity after escaping their unit at a youth justice facility are in police custody.

After more than 24 hours following their escape, all five youths are down from the Rolleston facility's roof.

One of them came down after the initial incident.

"The remaining four young people were assisted down from the roof safely by Police using a ladder at about 10.45 this morning," Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said.

"This was a serious situation that was managed with extreme caution, we acknowledge the significant support from Police."

One staff member was injured during the incident, being treated at Christchurch Hospital with a broken wrist.

Bush said there was no threat to public safety and he will be reviewing the events.

The youth facility is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand and the only one in the South Island.