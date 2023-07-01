Photos: Snow blankets parts of South Island to kick off school holidays

Parts of the South Island have been blanketed with snow to kick off the school holidays.

South Otago's Clinton Gorge is covered, with one resident saying the powder went "well over [her] gumboots".

Laura Phillips Williams told 1News it's the "first big dumping" of the year on her farm.

Clinton Gorge has been blanketed in snow.. (Source: Supplied / Laura Phillips Williams)

Further north in the region, Fruitlands resident Jo-Anne Grayling said they've had very little snow over the last few winters.

"When I first moved here 35 years ago we had regular snowfalls and hoar frost."

She said the last few weeks have been a return to the past, with hoar frost and cloudy conditions.

"This fall is about 5.5cm with more forecast."

There were more beautiful snowy scenes in Waikoikoi, between Gore and Tapanui.

Snowy scenes at the break of dawn in Waikoikoi, west Otago. (Source: Supplied / Anne Crawford)

By late morning, resident Anne Crawford said it was turning slushy but still quite cold.

"It will be hazardous tomorrow morning when it freezes."

Grayling had the same concerns.

"The roads are OK but if we get rain then it freezes, black ice is the biggest danger. It catches a lot of people out."

A flock of sheep on a farm in Moa Flat, west Otago. (Source: 1News)

MetService and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have been warning travellers around Te Waipounamu – particularly Southland and Otago, but also places which catch snow like Banks Peninsula – to be prepared for wintry conditions.

In a statement it said, "Those travelling about the South Island, particularly people travelling through the alpine passes should check the MetService website for Road Snow Warnings and with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for road closures and advice".

There's some snow on the passes already, with more on the Crown Range than the Lindis, with further snow expected later in the day.

A dog padding through the snow in Moa Flat, west Otago. (Source: 1News)

A strong and unstable south-westerly flow is expected to affect the entire country until early next week.

It's good news for skifields, with Canterbury's Mount Hutt hoping it'll be able to reopen tomorrow.

Thanks to the plummeting temperatures, Cardrona Skifield near Wanaka has its snow makers blasting.

They're looking forward to a big dump overnight.

At the Balclutha Four Square they said the snow wasn't settling in the town but it was certainly very cold, at just 1C.

(Source: Supplied)

Other parts of the South Island, including Canterbury's Tekapo, have also had a light dusting to start the weekend.