Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees dies in UK

Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees has died in the UK after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed medical condition.

His father's Whakatāne-based company, Tony Rees Motorcycles, confirmed the news in a post to Facebook yesterday.

"It Is with a very heavy heart that we confirm Damon Rees #92 has passed away," it reads.

"He fought an extremely hard battle to overcome his illness, but passed in the early hours of the morning surrounds by a lot of love. We would like to thank everyone for their support and messages.

"It is an extremely hard time for the family and we would appreciate if their privacy could be respected as they navigate this time. They will be in touch as plans progress."

His wife also posted a tribute to the 28-year-old motorcyclist, whom she had married just six months ago.

"You are now my Guardian Angel & my forever sunshine. Your heart was just too big for this world, and now we all hold a piece of you," part of her tribute reads.

A Givealittle page was set up to support Rees and his family while he was in intensive care at Hull Hospital. The page has so far received more than $20,000 in donations.

Rees was a former New Zealand motorcycle champion and competed in the Supersport 600 class in the British Superbike Championships.