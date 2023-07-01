Here is what's on offer as free-to-air sport returns to TVNZ

TVNZ will be the new home of free-to-air sport in New Zealand, with the launch of TVNZ Sport this weekend.

All sport will be streamed at TVNZ+, while NZ Cricket and other major events will also be available across TVNZ1 or Duke.

You can see the schedule for July here. This weekend, you can catch the second Ashes Test between England and Australia, Kiwis in Diamond League athletics action, and basketball's Asia Cup featuring the Tall Ferns.

Here's what is on offer

Home international cricket matches for the Black Caps and White Ferns

Super Smash on Sunday afternoon on broadcast TV

England and Wales cricket, starting with the second Ashes Test against Australia. It also includes the Black Caps in England

2023 Hockey NZ Oceania Cup

NFL - two live matches a week and one delayed in regular season, 12 playoff games and the Superbowl

MotoGP

World Rally Championship

WTA Tennis and the US Open

Finals of 2023 Suncorp Super Netball and Australian Diamonds Netball

FIBA basketball including the men's World Cup featuring the Tall Blacks

Women’s Super League, FA Cup and Arnold Clark Cup Football.

Diamond League Athletics.

United Rugby Championship.

Lakapi Samoa (Manu Samoa Rugby).

Australian netball tests and Super netball finals.

TVNZ already shows the annual BlackClash T20, King of the Ring kickboxing, The Tour of Southland cycling and Extreme E racing.