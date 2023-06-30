Tim Brown's Allbirds launching world's first carbon-neutral shoe

Former All White Tim Brown's company Allbirds will be the first in the world to release a carbon-neutral shoe when the "M0.0NSHOT" high-top slip-on launches next year.

The brand's also released its "RECIPE B0.0K", publicly sharing how they got to net zero.

But for the company, it's been far from a smooth ride since their 2017 beginning, with the share price having taken a sharp drop.

Brown told Breakfast the New Zealand merino community's commitment to regenerative agriculture has made the shoe possible.

"We're really, really excited to have it out in the world," he said. "It's a source of great pride for us."

He's optimistic the company can turn its fortunes around.

