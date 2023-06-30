New Zealand
1News

Property values set to rise across some suburbs - OneRoof report

29 mins ago
Modern townhouses in North Auckland.

Modern townhouses in North Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

Property values are set to go up in 107 suburbs across the country, according to new data from OneRoof.

The latest figures from the OneRoof-Valocity House Value index has revealed the top suburbs with "the potential to lead the housing market rebound".

The data found that 107 suburbs in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Wellington are "in a prime position" to see growth over the next six months.

They found the strongest suburbs for growth are in Christchurch and Dunedin — performing best over the last three months in terms of average property prices.

These suburbs are Bromley in Christchurch, which is up 3% to $515,000, Aranui in Christchurc,h which is up 2.6% to $466,000 and Waikouaiti in Dunedin, up 2.1% to $527,000.

OneRoof said 17 suburbs within the group of 107 saw a growth of more than 1%.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan believes most of that growth will come from first-home buyers.

"Most of the metro growth suburbs had an average property value of less than $1 million, a strong indication that first-home buyers will be driving much of the revival, although the rebound in prices in several wealthy suburbs suggests the top end of the housing market is in the mood to buy again," Vaughan said.

Data also showed 69 suburbs' decline in value had slowed over the last six months, with Auckland and Wellington seeing the biggest turnarounds.

OneRoof believes Grey Lynn, Ponsonby and Remuera, in Auckland, and Fendalton and Merivale, in Christchurch, are "primed for record growth".

"Affordable suburbs in Auckland’s south are also on the rebound list, including Mangere East, Manurewa and Wiri," Vaughan said.

"However, suburbs in Hamilton, Queenstown-Lakes and Tauranga remain under pressure, with the research finding no strong evidence of an immediate revival in their prices."

The average house price changes.

The average house price changes. (Source: Supplied)

A number of regional suburbs outside the country’s major metro areas are also set to see a reprieve.

These areas are in the South Island, Taranaki and Northland, which recorded a growth in value over the last three months.

Woodville, Eketahuna, Pahiatua and Dannevirke all experienced around 10% growth, likely attributed to their property value being less than $500,000.

"There are 23 suburbs that are up year-on-year, including Reefton and Westport, on the West Coast. The one standout higher value suburb was Russell, in Northland, which has an average property value of $1.614 million," Vaughan said.

While some suburbs have seen big changes to property value, OneRoof said there were minimal changes to the overall market.

The national average property value is down 2.1% in the last three months and down 11.1% year on year — sitting around $944,000.

"Continued drops in new listings volumes, at a time when the market was bottoming out, should be a concern for buyers who held off purchase decisions in the hope of further price drops," Vaughn said.

Listings were up 6.5% year-on-year across the country, but new listings were down almost 10% over the same period.

"New listings are down year-on-year in all but four regions, with the biggest shortages in cyclone-hit Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, down 62% and 24%, respectively," OneRoof said.

"New listings are down 21% year-on-year in Wellington and 17% in Auckland.

"We are increasingly hearing from agents that have the buyers, but the stock just isn't there. Auctions are also starting to become more competitive. Tightness in listing volumes will tilt the market in favour of sellers in many locations."

OCR to provide certainty to market

Valocity senior researcher Wayne Shum said the cash rate peaking at 5.5% would provide "certainty" to the housing market.

"The slip into recession would suggest the Reserve Bank's action to bring down inflation has worked, although we won't know for sure how successful the aggressive lifts in rates have been until the latest CPI figures come out later this month," he said.

Shum said that a rise in net migration and expected pressure on rents would support the revival — but said the market isn't out of the woods yet.

"There is still mortgage pain to come for existing borrowers — at the end of the first quarter of this year, the effective interest rate was 4.7%, and with it now sitting around the 6% mark, further rises are forecast by the fourth quarter.

"Homeowners are unlikely to be making additional purchases and instead may focus on paying down debt. Mortgage arrears rose over the past quarter. However, they remain below the months immediately post-Covid lockdown and the aftermath of the GFC," Shum said.

New ZealandPropertyEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Plastic's out, recycling's in – How NZ is getting rid of waste

Plastic's out, recycling's in – How NZ is getting rid of waste

The ban on hard-to-recycle plastics is about to take another step as the Government clears a new lot of single-use plastic products from sale and circulation.

8 mins ago

2:26

Tiger Brokers to pay $900k after mishandling suspicious activity

Tiger Brokers to pay $900k after mishandling suspicious activity

The financial broker was found to have "failed to appropriately vet customers, respond to activities that should have raised concerns, and maintain records".

1:00pm

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

11:30am

2:01

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

8:31am

Kiwis line up for fuel as Govt discount ends this week

Kiwis line up for fuel as Govt discount ends this week

Wed, Jun 28

1:04

Red-stickered West Auckland home at risk of collapse

Red-stickered West Auckland home at risk of collapse

Wed, Jun 28

0:32

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Plastic's out, recycling's in – How NZ is getting rid of waste

2:26

Plastic's out, recycling's in – How NZ is getting rid of waste

29 mins ago

Property values set to rise across some suburbs - OneRoof report

Property values set to rise across some suburbs - OneRoof report

11:22pm

Black Ferns thrash Wallaroos to retain Laurie O'Reilly Cup

Black Ferns thrash Wallaroos to retain Laurie O'Reilly Cup

8:54pm

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

1:47

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

8:52pm

Watch: Chimpanzee awestruck looking at first open sky in 28 years

0:49

Watch: Chimpanzee awestruck looking at first open sky in 28 years

8:49pm

Dyslexia advocate interrupts select committee, says Govt is failing

Dyslexia advocate interrupts select committee, says Govt is failing
1
2
3
4
5
6