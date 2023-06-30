New Zealand
'Not so windy' Wellington? Capital enjoys unusually calm autumn

37 mins ago
Wellington’s autumn has been so calm and free of strong winds that even airline pilots say it’s been enjoyable flying into the capital in recent months.

Metservice says June’s mean speed of around 17 kilometres an hour is the lowest for a month in 11 years.

It follows months of relatively calm weather, with Wellington almost failing to live up to its reputation as the windy city.

While that has suited those flying into Wellington, there are downsides too – with the pong from sewage outlets more noticeable.

MetService records show the mean wind speed for Wellington this month was around 17 kilometres an hour. This is the calmest monthly mean since 2012 and well below normal mean wind speeds, which are around 20 to 30 kilometres an hour.

“As we've been going through the last couple of days with the winds coming from the north east we get a lot of protection from those mountains to the eastern side of Wellington so it's actually been a really settled spell of weather, at least for us here in Wellington,” said Metservice meteorologist John Law.

The calmer conditions have seen Air New Zealand divert fewer Wellington flights than normal.

“From a pilot's perspective it's been a lot less intense flying into Wellington, it's been a lot more enjoyable as well. I'm sure our passengers have enjoyed the smoother run into Wellington,” said Captain Andrew McGuigan from Air New Zealand.

Wellingtonians out on the waterfront have been making the most of the weather.

“I walk every lunch time and yeah it's pretty still every single day, it's beautiful,” said one person.

“Along the waterfront, not getting blown around so much and not getting smashed by the wind so yeah definitely notice that,” said another.

But the stillness has brought smells out, too. Commuters heading through the Ngauranga Gorge area have complained of a stench, with the smell from an effluent dump station and sewage pipe lingering in the area more than usual.

But Metservice expects southerly and northwesterly winds to arrive this weekend – driving away the stench, and perhaps restoring Wellington’s windy reputation at the same time.

By Adam Ray

New ZealandWellingtonWeather News

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

