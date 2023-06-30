Delight for young Rabbitohs fan over birthday tickets to Warriors clash

The reaction of a six-year old who is a diehard Rabbitohs fan to hearing he's heading to Mount Smart Stadium tonight has shown just how hot a commodity tickets are to watching the Warriors at the moment.

The Warriors match against South Sydney sold out 48 hours after their win against the Dragons last week with fans hoping to see more of their high-flying club as they chase a spot in the NRL's top four.

But for Souths' biggest New Zealand-based fan, Hux, he was reduced to tears when he was told he’d be going to the match for his sixth birthday present - a moment that went viral after the Rabbitohs shared it on their own social media.

Hux's mum Brianna told 1News the tickets were more than a gift for her superfan son.

"To us, it’s another game. To him, it’s everything. These are his idols," she told 1News.

"He could have chosen any team, but for a kid who chose to support the Rabbitohs on his own from New Zealand is so cool."

Cameron Murray, who is Hux's favourite player, even replied to the viral video with a message for the Northcote rugby league junior, wishing him a happy birthday ahead of the game.

"Your mum and dad also let me know that you just finished your second year of footy and you won your club mini-tackler of the year so I just wanted to congratulate you on a great achievement there and everything you've done on the footy field this year," Murray said.

"It sounds like you're having a ball and it sounds like you're working really hard to be the best player you can be for yourself and your teammates.

"I hope you keep up all the good work and thank you so much for the support for myself and the mighty South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"Like you, we can't wait to catch the Warriors over in New Zealand so be on your best behaviour until then and hopefully I can catch you in the crowd."

That hope turned into reality yesterday with Hux attending the Rabbitohs' captain's run where he got to meet the players and even gave them all Pineapple Lumps.

Hux got to meet his favourite team ahead of the big game. (Source: Supplied)

In return, Hux received a signed training shirt signed by his favourite player Murray - a shirt his mum knows will get plenty of sunlight.

"He takes any opportunity to wear his team colours," she said.

"From every day wear, to book day character, his birthday cake, his rugby league prize giving, his school Christmas concert, Halloween and school disco."

Those events will have to wait though because Hux has somewhere else to be tonight at 8pm - along with everyone else in the sold-out Go Media stands.