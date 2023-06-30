League
1News

Delight for young Rabbitohs fan over birthday tickets to Warriors clash

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
11:58am

The reaction of a six-year old who is a diehard Rabbitohs fan to hearing he's heading to Mount Smart Stadium tonight has shown just how hot a commodity tickets are to watching the Warriors at the moment.

The Warriors match against South Sydney sold out 48 hours after their win against the Dragons last week with fans hoping to see more of their high-flying club as they chase a spot in the NRL's top four.

But for Souths' biggest New Zealand-based fan, Hux, he was reduced to tears when he was told he’d be going to the match for his sixth birthday present - a moment that went viral after the Rabbitohs shared it on their own social media.

Hux's mum Brianna told 1News the tickets were more than a gift for her superfan son.

"To us, it’s another game. To him, it’s everything. These are his idols," she told 1News.

"He could have chosen any team, but for a kid who chose to support the Rabbitohs on his own from New Zealand is so cool."

Cameron Murray, who is Hux's favourite player, even replied to the viral video with a message for the Northcote rugby league junior, wishing him a happy birthday ahead of the game.

"Your mum and dad also let me know that you just finished your second year of footy and you won your club mini-tackler of the year so I just wanted to congratulate you on a great achievement there and everything you've done on the footy field this year," Murray said.

"It sounds like you're having a ball and it sounds like you're working really hard to be the best player you can be for yourself and your teammates.

"I hope you keep up all the good work and thank you so much for the support for myself and the mighty South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"Like you, we can't wait to catch the Warriors over in New Zealand so be on your best behaviour until then and hopefully I can catch you in the crowd."

That hope turned into reality yesterday with Hux attending the Rabbitohs' captain's run where he got to meet the players and even gave them all Pineapple Lumps.

Hux got to meet his favourite team ahead of the big game.

Hux got to meet his favourite team ahead of the big game. (Source: Supplied)

In return, Hux received a signed training shirt signed by his favourite player Murray - a shirt his mum knows will get plenty of sunlight.

"He takes any opportunity to wear his team colours," she said.

"From every day wear, to book day character, his birthday cake, his rugby league prize giving, his school Christmas concert, Halloween and school disco."

Those events will have to wait though because Hux has somewhere else to be tonight at 8pm - along with everyone else in the sold-out Go Media stands.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

Hosting South Sydney at a sold-out Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night, the Warriors are chasing a fourth-straight win after thumping the Dragons last week.

Thu, Jun 29

2:01

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

The 23-year-old was accused of touching the woman's breast without her consent at the Golden Sheaf Hotel earlier this month.

Wed, Jun 28

Warriors feel ready for Rabbitohs in push for top four spot

Warriors feel ready for Rabbitohs in push for top four spot

Tue, Jun 27

Watene-Zelezniak's four tries helps Warriors thrash Dragons

Watene-Zelezniak's four tries helps Warriors thrash Dragons

Sat, Jun 24

Video: Luai, Walsh sent off for headbutting in Origin II

Video: Luai, Walsh sent off for headbutting in Origin II

Thu, Jun 22

Queensland seal State of Origin series with big win over NSW

Queensland seal State of Origin series with big win over NSW

Thu, Jun 22

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Inside Circa: The stage show infusing cabaret and circus

Inside Circa: The stage show infusing cabaret and circus

42 mins ago

Football Ferns: 10 World Cup debutants named in 23-strong squad

Football Ferns: 10 World Cup debutants named in 23-strong squad

52 mins ago

The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

12:14pm

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

0:18

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

12:14pm

Unwell woman risks homelessness as council acquire holiday park assets

Unwell woman risks homelessness as council acquire holiday park assets

11:58am

Delight for young Rabbitohs fan over birthday tickets to Warriors clash

0:43

Delight for young Rabbitohs fan over birthday tickets to Warriors clash
1
2
3
4
5
6