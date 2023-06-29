Watch: Chimpanzee awestruck looking at first open sky in 28 years

A chimpanzee was elated and awestruck after experiencing open skies and fields for the first time in 28 years.

Vanilla the chimpanzee spent her early life in a medical research facility, before being relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in California where she was kept in a small enclosure.

Vanilla and her fellow chimp Shake were relocated this month to a sanctuary in Florida, run by non-profit Save the Chimps, after the closure of the California sanctuary.

Dan Mathews from Save the Chimps told Reuters Vanilla is, "28 years old and she'd never been able to walk more than 10 paces in her life."

The non-profit said Vanilla was now on a three-acre island at the Florida sanctuary and has integrated herself with the other chimps and enjoys exploring, relaxing, and grooming with thems.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She is thriving right now," said Mathews.

Watch the video above to see the moment Vanilla takes in her new more open surroundings.