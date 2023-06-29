Sport
Watch: Aussie teen first female to land 720 skateboarding trick

A 13-year-old Australian skateboarder has made history by becoming the first female to land a 720 (two complete spins) in competition.

Arisa Trew received some tips from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk before landing the trick at the Tony Hawk Vert Alert event on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Hawk was the first person to land the trick at a competition in 1985, a feat no female had matched until Trew pulled it off.

"I can’t believe I landed my first 720!!! And to be the first girl in the world to land a 7 in competition," Trew said on Instagram after the event.

Trew's coach Trevor Ward commented on the special moment, and the fact she had been battling with 16-year-old Lilly Stoephasius to be the first to land a 720.

"What an amazing scenario. The 2 best vert skaters going head-to-head to land the 720 in front of the inventor of the trick. Tony was giving both girls tips on how to do the trick," he said.

"We knew it was coming soon. We just didn’t expect it to be in the world stage rather than on our vert ramp back home in Australia.

"Arisa has an amazing mindset and will power to succeed. Congrats Arisa you are amazing."

Watch the BBC report above to see the moment Trew made history.

