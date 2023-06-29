New Zealand
1News

Tiger Brokers to pay $900k after mishandling suspicious activity

1:00pm
Between 2019 and 2020, Tiger Brokers failed to use proper checks and controls when $60.8 million was moved through it.

Between 2019 and 2020, Tiger Brokers failed to use proper checks and controls when $60.8 million was moved through it. (Source: istock.com)

Tiger Brokers has been ordered to pay $900,000 by the Auckland High Court following multiple breaches in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act.

The case brought by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko follows four breaches between April 2019 and January 2020, when approximately $60.8 million was moved through New Zealand's financial system via Tiger Brokers without proper checks and controls in place.

In a statement, the FMA said Tiger's "customer due diligence and record-keeping breaches were of greatest magnitude — the former extended to a least 3768 customers".

"The record-keeping breaches were representative of Tiger’s weak compliance approach across its business which, in the 2019-2020 AML/CFT reporting year, comprised between 69,705 and 126,230 customers and transactions to a gross total value of between $3.6 billion and $35.2 billion," the authority said.

The specific charges that Tiger has admitted to include:

  • Failing to conduct customer due diligence
  • Failing to terminate an existing business relationship with any customer where it was unable to conduct customer due diligence
  • Failing to report suspicious activities
  • Failing to keep records in accordance with the AML/CFT Act’s requirements.

FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland said the judgement reinforced the notion that non-compliance is a "serious matter" in terms of maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets.

"The court found Tiger Brokers failed to appropriately vet customers, respond to activities that should have raised concerns, and maintain records in the manner required by the Act. These are all core obligations for an AML/CFT-reporting entity," she said.

"A failure to keep records, as required by the AML/CFT Act, severely hampers the FMA’s ability to monitor compliance and ensure the regime is effective. New Zealand-based AML/CFT reporting entities cannot outsource compliance obligations to third parties or rely on parent companies overseas without ensuring that they meet compliance obligations under New Zealand law.”

Tiger Brokers in New Zealand is a subsidiary of Tiger Fintech PTE Limited based in Singapore, and provides share brokering services through Tiger Trade, an online trading platform.

New ZealandEconomyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

The charges follow an investigation into how the officers dealt with offenders related to a Point Chevalier ram raid in January 2022.

48 mins ago

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

Alice, which isn’t her real name, said she suspects her drink was spiked at Mama Hooch, and that a wider culture of slut-shaming meant she didn’t feel like she could go to the police with her allegation.

12:15pm

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

11:30am

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

8:31am

Fast food helps lure young offenders down from OT facility roof

Fast food helps lure young offenders down from OT facility roof

6:46am

Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

6:55pm

4:03

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:21pm

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

17 mins ago

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

0:20

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

20 mins ago

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

2:23

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

48 mins ago

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

2:43pm

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

2:20pm

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued
1
2
3
4
5
6