Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

A traveller was left rattled after discovering a massive, stowaway African huntsman spider in a suitcase on their return to Scotland.

Scottish SPCA said its "unusual rescue" of the animal came after the "shocked" member of the public called them.

They'd just returned from a work placement in Africa, and they contained the "adventurous arachnid" in a plastic box.

"The spider was very fast, and about 10cm in size," Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Catherine Atterton said. "Huntsman spiders are known for their speed and their ability to jump, so I was glad the member of the public had managed to contain the spider!

"Thankfully the spider was none the worse for wear after their long journey and was taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to quarantine."

The charity has found an appropriate home for the spider with a specialist, Atterton said.

"We know a lot of people find spiders frightening but, to the Scottish SPCA, they're just another animal who needs our help."