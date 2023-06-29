World
1News

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

32 mins ago
The stowaway spider.

The stowaway spider. (Source: Scottish SPCA)

A traveller was left rattled after discovering a massive, stowaway African huntsman spider in a suitcase on their return to Scotland.

Scottish SPCA said its "unusual rescue" of the animal came after the "shocked" member of the public called them.

They'd just returned from a work placement in Africa, and they contained the "adventurous arachnid" in a plastic box.

"The spider was very fast, and about 10cm in size," Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Catherine Atterton said. "Huntsman spiders are known for their speed and their ability to jump, so I was glad the member of the public had managed to contain the spider!

"Thankfully the spider was none the worse for wear after their long journey and was taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to quarantine."

The charity has found an appropriate home for the spider with a specialist, Atterton said.

"We know a lot of people find spiders frightening but, to the Scottish SPCA, they're just another animal who needs our help."

WorldAnimalsUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the players intervened.

7:04am

Warnings after tiger shark feeding frenzy filmed off QLD coast

Warnings after tiger shark feeding frenzy filmed off QLD coast

The frenzy involved about 50 tiger sharks scavenging a humpback that died of natural causes.

Tue, Jun 27

0:37

Dolphin mums use baby talk to call their young, study finds

Dolphin mums use baby talk to call their young, study finds

Tue, Jun 27

Prince William launches project to end long-term homelessness in UK

Prince William launches project to end long-term homelessness in UK

Tue, Jun 27

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Mon, Jun 26

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Mon, Jun 26

3:04

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

21 mins ago

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

29 mins ago

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

32 mins ago

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

58 mins ago

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

59 mins ago

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme
1
2
3
4
5
6