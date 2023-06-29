New Zealand
Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

28 mins ago
The firearm used by Warren Kiwi in the attempted murder.

The firearm used by Warren Kiwi in the attempted murder. (Source: Supplied)

Police are reopening a Rotorua attempted murder cold case which took place in 2002.

Tauranga man Warren Kiwi was charged with the attempted murder of Karl Nyman as a "gun for hire" and he was imprisoned for nine years, but police know there is more to the story and want answers.

"The main offender, Mr Warren Uata Kiwi, was convicted in 2019 but we know there are other persons involved who have never been charged," Detective Sergeant Tony Colby, Rotorua Criminal Investigation Branch, said in a statement today.

Colby said Kiwi, now 62, had been promised cannabis as payment to shoot Nyman. Police want to find out who offered the payment to take Nyman's life.

He outlined the circumstances behind the failed hit in 2002.

"In the early hours of Wednesday, July 31, 2002, Kiwi travelled to Rotorua and went to Aspen Place where Nyman lived at the time and waited hidden outside Nyman’s address," Colby said.

"At about 4.15am, Nyman left his house and walked down his driveway towards his truck parked on the street. As he reached the footpath, a balaclava-clad Kiwi approached him with a rifle.

"A struggle ensued to gain control of the rifle, which resulted in Nyman being shot in the arm, and injuring his knee after falling.

"Eventually Nyman gained control of the rifle and Kiwi ran away from the scene."

Police arrived to find Nyman injured on the front lawn after the struggle.

"There are more people who have information, and maybe they saw or heard what happened but are reluctant to talk with us," Colby said.

"We're hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to find who was behind the murder attempt."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact Police via 105, referencing file number 020731/0985.

