New China-New Zealand flights announced in tourism boost attempt

11:19am
A China Southern Dreamliner arriving at Christchurch Airport.

A China Southern Dreamliner arriving at Christchurch Airport.

Three direct flight services between China and New Zealand will become available from November, while a discontinued route will be reinstated.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Tourism Minister Peeni Henare announced the new China Southern routes between Guangzhou and Auckland, as well as the return of the Guangzhou-Christchurch service.

In a joint statement, Hipkins and Henare said the approximately 7000 additional seats each month will support tourism, international education and trade.

"China remains an important tourist market to New Zealand, with borders open, tourists returning to our shores, and... will make visiting from China even easier, and help drive our economic recovery," Hipkins said.

"These additional routes add to the direct air connections between our two countries, which are expected to grow to at least 80% of pre-Covid levels by September 2023.

"We’re actively working to attract visitors globally, including from China, that match our tourism objectives and who will positively contribute to New Zealand’s economy recovery."

Henare said the renewed services to Christchurch will boost South Island visitation in particular.

"This is great news for the hundred thousand Kiwis directly employed in tourism and their communities around Aotearoa New Zealand who rely on the industry for local jobs and economic growth," he said.

"China represents nearly a quarter of all our exports, was our second largest source of tourists pre-Covid and is a significant source of international students, so it’s a critical part of our economic recovery."

The announcement follows a significant boost in international tourism in Aotearoa's first 2023 quarter, which brought in $3.2 billion from overseas visitors, in contrast to $1.8 billion in the December quarter.

