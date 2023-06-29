World
National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

2:43pm
A National Geographic magazine cover.

A National Geographic magazine cover. (Source: istock.com)

National Geographic magazine has reportedly laid off the last of its staff writers.

A number of departing reporters have taken to social media to mark the end of their time at the iconic yellow-framed publication.

CNN reports the magazine, which is over 130 years old, had over 1.7 million subscribers at the end of last year — but parent company Walt Disney has recently cut thousands of jobs across all of its divisions.

Monthly editions will continue to be published, a National Geographic spokesperson told the American broadcaster.

Articles will be written by either freelancers or staff editors.

"Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms," the spokesperson said.

"Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect."

However, the Washington Post reports that copies of the magazine won't be available on US newsstands from next year.

The magazine has also reportedly cut back its photo contracts, which had allowed photographers freedom to spend months in the field.

However, the magazine's spokesperson told CNN there was "nothing to report".

"It's possible that what you're seeing is from staffers who were previously impacted and have now reached their final week at the company," the spokesperson said.

It's not clear how many people were affected by the cuts.

The magazine was first published in 1888.

