More single-use plastics banned from Saturday

From Saturday, New Zealanders will no longer see plastic produce bags or plastic stickers on fruit at the supermarket.

New measures being brought in by the Government will phase out even more single-use plastics, in a bid to reduce plastic waste across the country.

The single-use plastics that will be banned from July 1 include:

- plastic produce bags

- plastic plates, bowls and cutlery

ADVERTISEMENT

- plastic straws (other than for people living with disabilities who need them)

- plastic produce labels

New Zealand is the first country in the world to ban single-use plastic produce bags. The move is expected to take 150 million plastic produce bags out of circulation each year.

It comes after New Zealand already banning all plastic supermarket bags In 2019.

In 2022, the Government also introduced the first phase of the Waste Minimisation (Plastic and Related Products) Regulations 2022, which included banning plastic drink stirrers and plastic stems on cotton buds.