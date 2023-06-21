Environment
Seven Sharp

Raglan ahead of the curve on single-use plastics ban

8:55pm

On July 1, plastic straws, plates, cutlery and fruit and vegetable bags will join a list of banned single-use plastic products. One small North Island town is ahead of the curve.

Raglan has already phased out all sorts of single-use plastics, opting for reusables instead.

In fact, 95% of hospitality businesses have committed to removing single-use plastics.

"We have a strong connection to nature. The people in the community, the businesses are all supportive of supporting the kaupapa of reaching zero waste."

Patrons can take plates, cups and straws home with them, provided that they return them.

It's a small town system built on trust, but barista Sarah says that it'll work in any of the big cities.

"I like to think of Auckland as lots of little towns put together. I'm sure there's still that community link close by."

Sarah advocates for reusable rather than single-use products.

"While it does feel good, it's still a whole lot of energy that's gone into making that thing that you're going to use for a minute."

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoEnvironment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

A number of activists expressed concerns in April that cats which aren't feral would be caught in the crossfire.

7:15pm

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, asking for $450,000

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, asking for $450,000

The two men demanded thousands from eligible evacuees, who could access a free Government service.

12:48pm

Luxon won't confirm if Clean Car Discount used for wife's Tesla

Luxon won't confirm if Clean Car Discount used for wife's Tesla

9:16am

8:26

Restraint that broke woman's arm 'poor' but not excessive - IPCA

Restraint that broke woman's arm 'poor' but not excessive - IPCA

Tue, Jun 20

12-year-old dies after huffing deodorant in Hamilton

12-year-old dies after huffing deodorant in Hamilton

Mon, Jun 19

Youths bust into woman's home, assault her, steal handbag

Youths bust into woman's home, assault her, steal handbag

Mon, Jun 19

Latest

Popular

39 mins ago

Photos: Thousands descend on Stonehenge for summer solstice

Photos: Thousands descend on Stonehenge for summer solstice

59 mins ago

What to know about Hunter Biden's plea deal in gun and tax case

What to know about Hunter Biden's plea deal in gun and tax case

9:10pm

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

8:55pm

Raglan ahead of the curve on single-use plastics ban

4:12

Raglan ahead of the curve on single-use plastics ban

8:54pm

One person dead after truck hits bridge, Akl motorway reopens

0:18

One person dead after truck hits bridge, Akl motorway reopens

8:40pm

Victoria Uni proposes to cut over 200 jobs and entire subjects

Victoria Uni proposes to cut over 200 jobs and entire subjects
1
2
3
4
5
6