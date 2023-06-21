Raglan ahead of the curve on single-use plastics ban

On July 1, plastic straws, plates, cutlery and fruit and vegetable bags will join a list of banned single-use plastic products. One small North Island town is ahead of the curve.

Raglan has already phased out all sorts of single-use plastics, opting for reusables instead.

In fact, 95% of hospitality businesses have committed to removing single-use plastics.

"We have a strong connection to nature. The people in the community, the businesses are all supportive of supporting the kaupapa of reaching zero waste."

Patrons can take plates, cups and straws home with them, provided that they return them.

It's a small town system built on trust, but barista Sarah says that it'll work in any of the big cities.

"I like to think of Auckland as lots of little towns put together. I'm sure there's still that community link close by."

Sarah advocates for reusable rather than single-use products.

"While it does feel good, it's still a whole lot of energy that's gone into making that thing that you're going to use for a minute."