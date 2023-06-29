Sport
1News

Kiwi's sprint prowess hoping to deliver first NZ Tour de France stage win

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
5:40am

Corbin Strong has already made a name for himself in track cycling but on Sunday he'll look to make history in the Tour de France.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games Scratch Race champion makes his Grand Tour debut this weekend for Israel Premier Tech.

"It's always been the dream. It's like every kid growing up wanting to be an All Black, that's how it felt for me," Strong said.

"I don't know if I ever thought it was a realistic goal. It's pretty surreal."

Strong's team hope his track cycling background could be their secret weapon and deliver New Zealand's first ever stage win.

"Winning a stage is a pretty ambitious goal but I'm going to try," he said.

"The team is going there as an optimistic team and going to take our opportunities going for stage wins. Last year we won two stages.

"If I'm feeling good we should get plenty of opportunities."

Strong's sprinting prowess could be a boost for his team against his opponents' weary tired legs in the final metres of a stage.

Just a few weeks ago he held the green sprinters jersey for two stages in the Route d'Occitanie race in southern France, in the end pipped by rival Marijn van den Berg.

But the 23-year-old admits he's had to recapture his sprinting identity cultivated from his time on the track.

Strong says in his transition to the road, he focused too much on endurance.

"It is very different and is something I struggled with a lot last year. When I started focusing on the road I said to myself I need to be an ultra endurance athlete and got really really fit.

"But I went too far away from what's been successful for me in the past which is being fast twitch and explosive," the Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.

"Twelve months ago I managed to get the balance right with getting fit and being able to ride over long distances but also keeping in touch with what I'm good at which is short, sharp stuff. Sprinting at the end of a day."

Dion Smith, riding for Intermarché–Circus–Wanty, is the other New Zealander competing this year.

The Tour de France gets underway late on Saturday night in Bilbao, Spain.

Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

HPSNZ back investigation into top athletics coach

HPSNZ back investigation into top athletics coach

High Performance Sport New Zealand says it finds the nature of complaints brought against top pole vault coach Jeremy McColl as "unacceptable".

4:04pm

Team New Zealand depart for Barcelona ahead America's Cup

Team New Zealand depart for Barcelona ahead America's Cup

Team New Zealand are on the move with boats and crew leaving Auckland for Barcelona ahead of the first official races of the 37th America's Cup.

Tue, Jun 27

Aussie man aims to launch event for drug-taking athletes

Aussie man aims to launch event for drug-taking athletes

Mon, Jun 26

Belgian shot putter hailed after competing in hurdles

Belgian shot putter hailed after competing in hurdles

Mon, Jun 26

Biathlete Campbell Wright explains reason for joining US

Biathlete Campbell Wright explains reason for joining US

Fri, Jun 23

2:01

Manson back on the water with new views and rowing partner

Manson back on the water with new views and rowing partner

Thu, Jun 22

2:08

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Wed, May 10

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

26 mins ago

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

2:20

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

43 mins ago

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

7:29am

Russian missile strike on Ukraine pizza restaurant kills 11

Russian missile strike on Ukraine pizza restaurant kills 11

7:04am

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

6:46am

Fast food helps lure young offenders down from OT facility roof

Fast food helps lure young offenders down from OT facility roof
1
2
3
4
5
6