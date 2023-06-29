Kiwi surfer Maz Quinn in ICU after accident at Māhia beach

Kiwi surfer Maz Quinn has spent a night in ICU after a serious accident in the water at Māhia beach left him "crawling for 20 minutes" and requiring a helicopter trip to hospital.

Quinn revealed on social media today he suffered serious injuries yesterday while surfing in Hawke's Bay but by some luck had help getting the medical attention he needed.

"Had a fall on a solid wave in Māhia yesterday which picked me up and drove me into the rocky ledge bottom," Quinn recalled.

"Was the first wave of a set so no one saw what happened. Got washed in and couldn’t walk up beach. Had to crawl for 20 minutes as had to go so slow as pain was intense.

"Luckily a guy, Pat, saw me [and] came to help and even luckier an off duty paramedic was in the car park. At first they thought it was my pelvis so they called the Rescue Helicopter from Gisborne."

Quinn said he spent the night in ICU and remains there today with doctors confirming he has broken four ribs as well as multiple broken transverse processes which are little bones at the base of the spine.

Maz Quinn competing at the 2018 Surfing NZ National Championships. (Source: Photosport)

"Good lesson no matter how comfortable you are surfing a wave, always have to be extremely mindful. Big thanks to all that helped onsite and the rescue helicopter," he said.

Quinn retired from international surfing in 2009 after an impressive career which included becoming the first Kiwi to win an event in the World Surf League qualifying series, winning the Anglet Pro in France in 1999.

In 2001 he became the first New Zealander to qualify for surfing's World Championship Tour. He also is a four-time winner of New Zealand's national surfing championships, and winner of the 1996 Billabong Pro-Junior Series.

Since retiring, Quinn has still headed out to the waves when they've called to him - and he vows he will do so again.

"Will be back out to my favourite wave as soon as I can," he said.