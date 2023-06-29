Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa, Ngāi Tahu) will contest the Hauraki-Waikato electorate for Te Pāti Māori at this year’s election.

Her candidacy was announced at her former school Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga on Thursday. Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi acknowledged the presence of the next generation of rangatahi Māori joining the political ranks.

“Kei roto anō hoki i tēnei rōpū, I tēnei whakareanga, anā, he toa (In this group, this generation, we have winners)," he said.

“He toa ki roto I ngā tūāhuatanga whātorotanga katoa e hao nei i te ngākau [Māori] (They’re winners in all aspects that are close to us [Māori]).”

Aged just 20, Maipi-Clarke has been recognised as an author, working within the māramataka space, as well as an advocate for Māori rights. She is the mokopuna of revered Māori activist Hana Te Hemara and the daughter of Māori broadcaster Potaka Maipi.

In a statement, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer described her as a youthful, courageous and unapologetically Māori.

“Hana represents the future of our movement... She embodies the Aotearoa hou that we are fighting for,” she said.

In her speech, Maipi-Clarke recalled the first time she pushed for Māori rights.

“When I was two years old, my grandmother pushed me in my pram in the hikoi for the foreshore and seabed… at 12, I did my Manu Kōrero speech on why our people should vote… at 17 I wrote a book.

“At 19, I stood in front of the Parliament steps… at 20 years old today, I stand here in front of you.”

Maipi-Clarke says that even though her political career has just begun, it has already been a long journey.

“I didn’t wake up and say ‘I wanna be a politician,’ actually, being a politician would be the last thing on my career list.”

Responding to chatter about why she decided to stand, Maipi-Clarke said there was no reason not to.

“I’ve been a part of political movements my whole life, and even before my time.”

The Hauraki-Waikato seat, formerly known as the Tainui electorate, has been safely held by Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta since 2002. Maipi-Clarke acknowledged this, as she hoped to follow in the footsteps of her aunty.

“Aunty, I was watching you... and I’m here to follow, just with two extra colours; black and white.”

If elected, Maipi-Clarke will become one of the youngest Parliamentarians in New Zealand history.