Former NSW Premier engaged in 'serious corrupt conduct'

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
1:55pm
Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

She was one of the most prominent officials during Australia's Covid-19 pandemic response, and now former New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian's actions have been found to have been "seriously corrupt".

That's the ruling from the state's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), who've said Berejiklian breached public trust in her role.

It's been 18 months since she resigned after details of a five-year secret relationship between herself and Wagga Wagga Liberal MP Daryl Maguire were made public.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Keppel, was presented to the NSW Parliament this morning and says both engaged in behaviour that was "seriously corrupt".

It focused on whether there was a conflict of interest when Maguire's electorate benefited from two multimillion-dollar grants – one for the Australian Clay Target Association and one for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.

ICAC investigators had been listening to phone calls between the pair from as far back as 2017, however throughout hearings Berejiklian maintained the relationship wasn't of "sufficient status" to warrant being formally declared.

In a highly anticipated report released this morning, the ICAC says Berejiklian was "influenced by the existence of her close personal relationship with Mr Maguire".

However, Berejiklian's unlikely to face charges over the findings — unlike Maguire, with the Commission confirming it's seeking advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The report says he misused his role as an MP to advance his own financial interests.

