Govt to outlaw 'enticing' vape flavour names like cotton candy

"Cotton candy" or "strawberry jelly donut" flavoured vapes? Don't even think about it — but "berry" is still allowed.

That's according to the Government, which says it is taking action to reduce the number of young people picking up the habit.

It will also stop new vape shops opening near schools and marae, and outlaw disposable vape devices.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said too many young people were vaping.

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in New Zealand would need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, she said.

"This limits the sale of cheap disposable vapes that are popular among young people.

"We also want vapes as far from the minds and reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be off-limits for new shops.

"From August, vapes will need child safety mechanisms, and potentially enticing names like 'cotton candy' and 'strawberry jelly donut' which accompany far too many products will be prohibited.

"Only generic names which accurately describe the flavours can be used such as 'berry'."

Verrall said the Government understood the balance needed between preventing young people from vaping while at the same time having vapes available as a quit smoking method.

"These new regulations build on protections the Labour Government introduced in 2020, including banning sales to under-18s and prohibiting vape advertising and sponsorship.

"Vaping has played an important role in the record reduction of New Zealanders smoking over the last few years.

"New Zealand's smoking rate is half the rate of what it was 10 years ago, with the number of people smoking falling by 56,000 in the past year.

"We're creating a future where tobacco products are no longer addictive, appealing or as readily available, and the same needs to apply to vaping."

Green Party drug law reform spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said there was "extensive evidence" of environmental harm and ease of uptake with disposable vapes, and supported the Government's move.

"Disposable vapes tend to be cheaper and more appealing to younger people. They can lure eventually addicted users through initially casual use, and they tend to be made of volatile materials which have exploded in landfills and our natural environment."

Vaping changes - the details