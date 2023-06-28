Te Ao Māori
Singer living at Six60 flat has song picked as global anthem

8:22pm

A Kiwi singer, living at the Dunedin flat where Six60 once did, has had one of his songs selected as an anthem for a global singing event.

Tomuri Spicer's song Blossom won a songwriting competition by Sing Up.

The organisation focuses on how music and singing can build neural pathways for young children.

Spicer's song is an anthem for Sing Up Day, which is today — a global day to celebrate the power of song.

A choir of 500 school kids joined him to sing the song he wrote.

Speaking to Seven Sharp from 660 Castle St, Spicer said it was "unbelievable".

"Just being in the room and seeing all these people coming in, and knowing they're here to sing my song was out of this world."

Spicer's songs, including Blossom, make use of traditional Māori instruments, which he wants to share with the world.

Spicer plays rakau sticks, porotiti, kōauau, the hue and pūmoana.

"In a perfect world, I'd be out on stage and singing to the world.

"Introducing the world to te ao Māori and taonga pūoro."

He's currently at the University of Otago studying ethnomusicology.

As for his living situation, Spicer thinks it's pretty cool.

"Living in the flat, it's mean. You don't really think about being in the flat where the guys came from."

Watch the video above to see Spicer demonstrate how he uses his traditional instruments.

