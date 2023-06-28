Red-stickered West Auckland home at risk of collapse

A condemned house in West Auckland is at risk of collapse after it started moving last night.

The Swanson property, which had no-one living in it, was badly damaged in January's weather disaster in Auckland.

A neighbour reported around 7.30pm yesterday that the house was starting to collapse.

Traffic control is in place on Scenic Drive.

Adrian Wilson, Manager Compliance at Auckland Council, said the house staff are assessing the site this morning.

Geotechnical engineers have been asked to conduct a wider report on the immediate area.

"Our main concern this morning is the safety of members of the public, and fencing and concrete barricades are in place," Wilson said.

“The houses immediately next door to 1181 are also both empty. Another house next to one of these houses was evacuated last night as a precaution."

He advised the house has been monitored since the original weather event this year and concerns were raised late last week about risk to the property.

“Our monitoring identified that the empty house at 1181 Scenic Drive began to move last week, and was at risk of potential collapse.

"We engaged engineers to assess the property from a structural and geotechnical perspective."

A decision was previously made to not immediately demolished due to concerns that removing it could worsen the slip behind the property and potentially risk the safety of a demolition team, neighbouring properties, or the road.

Police said officers were assisting FENZ with this incident, but Auckland Emergency Management has now taken over as the lead agency.