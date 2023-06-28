New Zealand
1News

Red-stickered West Auckland home at risk of collapse

9:55am

A condemned house in West Auckland is at risk of collapse after it started moving last night.

The Swanson property, which had no-one living in it, was badly damaged in January's weather disaster in Auckland.

A neighbour reported around 7.30pm yesterday that the house was starting to collapse.

Traffic control is in place on Scenic Drive.

Adrian Wilson, Manager Compliance at Auckland Council, said the house staff are assessing the site this morning.

Geotechnical engineers have been asked to conduct a wider report on the immediate area.

"Our main concern this morning is the safety of members of the public, and fencing and concrete barricades are in place," Wilson said.

“The houses immediately next door to 1181 are also both empty. Another house next to one of these houses was evacuated last night as a precaution."

He advised the house has been monitored since the original weather event this year and concerns were raised late last week about risk to the property.

“Our monitoring identified that the empty house at 1181 Scenic Drive began to move last week, and was at risk of potential collapse.

"We engaged engineers to assess the property from a structural and geotechnical perspective."

A decision was previously made to not immediately demolished due to concerns that removing it could worsen the slip behind the property and potentially risk the safety of a demolition team, neighbouring properties, or the road.

Police said officers were assisting FENZ with this incident, but Auckland Emergency Management has now taken over as the lead agency.

New ZealandAucklandNatural DisastersProperty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

Video provided to 1News by Waka Kotahi shows a portion of the hill begin to slide down onto the road, taking trees with it.

42 mins ago

0:18

Container truck rolls, closes lanes on major Auckland road

Container truck rolls, closes lanes on major Auckland road

Emergency services were alerted to the crash early this morning.

7:07am

Experts look to nature to help improve Akl's flood resistance

Experts look to nature to help improve Akl's flood resistance

5:40am

3:55

Northland golf club replaces greens with artificial grass

Northland golf club replaces greens with artificial grass

5:20am

4:07

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

7:42pm

2:37

Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

6:29pm

0:19

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Man whose body found down Whakatāne bank named, murder charge laid

Man whose body found down Whakatāne bank named, murder charge laid

32 mins ago

Julian Sands died while hiking in California authorities confirm

Julian Sands died while hiking in California authorities confirm

37 mins ago

Sam Cane explains absence from media duties after Super final

Sam Cane explains absence from media duties after Super final

42 mins ago

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

0:18

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

57 mins ago

'They think you're committing fraud': Trans refugees in NZ need usable ID

'They think you're committing fraud': Trans refugees in NZ need usable ID

10:18am

So, you’re a millennial and you want to quit booze? You're not alone.

So, you’re a millennial and you want to quit booze? You're not alone.
1
2
3
4
5
6