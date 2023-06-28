Politics
National MP's office smashed up after car slams into window

3:20pm
Damage from car rolling into National MP Michael Woodhouse's office.

Damage from car rolling into National MP Michael Woodhouse's office. (Source: 1News)

A National MP's Dunedin office was left the worse for wear after a car rolled across the street and slammed into it overnight.

Police said the car had been broken into before crashing into Michael Woodhouse's electoral office on Stafford St about 2.40am.

"At this stage the incident is being treated as accidental, however enquiries are ongoing, and CCTV footage in the area will be reviewed," police said.

Woodhouse said he was phoned at 3am and told about the incident.

"I am pleased that no one was hurt, and the office was not deliberately targeted," he told 1News.

"Nevertheless, there’s structural damage which will be a cost to the landlord and taxpayers, and it will inconvenience the staff and visitors to the office.

"The office was closed today as my staff were in Wellington. I hope the office can be open tomorrow but that will depend on an assessment of the damage this afternoon."

No one has been arrested over the incident at the time of writing.

